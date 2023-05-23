Russian PM arrives in China for talks with Xi, business forum

Russian prime minister Mikhail Mishustin has arrived in China, Moscow's foreign ministry said, for a visit in which he will meet with president Xi Jinping and ink a series of deals on infrastructure and trade.

Mishustin arrived late Monday in Shanghai, the ministry said, where he was greeted at the airport by Moscow's ambassador to China Igor Morgulov and Beijing's top diplomat to Russia Zhang Hanhui.

He will take part in a Russian-Chinese Business Forum and visit a petrochemical research institute in Shanghai, the Kremlin said, as well as hold talks with "representatives of Russian business circles".

That forum has invited a number of sanctioned Russian tycoons -- including from the key fertiliser, steel and mining sectors -- as well as deputy prime minister Alexander Novak, who handles energy issues, Bloomberg reported.