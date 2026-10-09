Trump administration plans to charge int'l students $70,000 for work authorisation

The US Department of Homeland Security has proposed that international students pay at least USD 70,000 in training fees if they want to work in the country, according to a government notice posted online on 7 October, part of the Trump administration's wider crackdown on foreign visa holders.

Under the proposal, nonimmigrant students with F-1 visas would be required to pay USD 70,000 to a certified institution for on-the-job training, known as Optional Practical Training (OPT) and USD 30,000 for any additional work training.

DHS said the new rules were meant "to combat fraud, strengthen the integrity of the immigration system, and protect US workers."