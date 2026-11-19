Trump, Xi, Putin issue 'peace declaration' after summit
China, the United States and Russia issued a "peace declaration" on Thursday following an unprecedented summit of their leaders in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.
The joint statement was initially published by Chinese state media and the Kremlin, with nothing released by the White House so far.
It said presidents Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump had "engaged in an in-depth exchange of views on the current international situation and committed themselves to upholding strategic stability and international security".
The countries "plan to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products", it added, reaffirming "the importance of the stable flow of energy".
They would also "engage in dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing nuclear proliferation", it said.
The statement took aim at the International Criminal Court, saying that it and similar institutions "must not abuse their jurisdiction".
The leaders also "acknowledged the vital importance of the principle of state consent and the respect for (diplomatic) immunity enjoyed by state officials", and said each country was "committed" to advancing the reform of the United Nations.
In remarks carried by state news agency Xinhua, Xi described the meeting as "positive, constructive, and fruitful".
"The three countries share a common perspective on safeguarding world peace," the Chinese leader said, adding: "The seeds sown during today's trilateral meeting will undoubtedly take root, sprout, and bear fruit."
Trump departed Shenzhen shortly after the summit's conclusion.