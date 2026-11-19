China, the United States and Russia issued a "peace declaration" on Thursday following an unprecedented summit of their leaders in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

The joint statement was initially published by Chinese state media and the Kremlin, with nothing released by the White House so far.

It said presidents Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump had "engaged in an in-depth exchange of views on the current international situation and committed themselves to upholding strategic stability and international security".

The countries "plan to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products", it added, reaffirming "the importance of the stable flow of energy".

They would also "engage in dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing nuclear proliferation", it said.