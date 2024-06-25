WikiLeaks founder Assange to be ‘free man’ after US plea deal

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is on his way to face a final US court hearing on Wednesday under a plea deal that is expected to bring his years-long legal drama to a close and allow him to return to his native Australia as a “free man”.

Assange was released Monday from a high-security British prison where he had been held for five years while he fought extradition to the United States, which sought to prosecute him for revealing military secrets.

He flew out of London to travel to the Northern Mariana Islands, a US territory in the Pacific where he will plead guilty to a single count of conspiracy to obtain and disseminate national defence information, according to a court document.

A private jet carrying the 52-year-old stopped to refuel in Bangkok on Tuesday, taking off again around 9:25 pm (1425 GMT) to fly to Saipan, capital of the US territory where Assange is due in court on Wednesday morning.