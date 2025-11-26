As Ukraine battles for key city, pro-Russian accounts wage AI war

Fighting for control of Pokrovsk in Ukraine's east is raging on, but in pro-Russian social media circles, Moscow has already won: viral, AI-generated videos depict a Ukrainian army in retreat, complete with fake, tearful soldiers.

Russia has been trying to capture the logistics hub in the eastern Donetsk region for more than a year, intensifying its assault in recent weeks and closing in on its outskirts in a pincer-shaped movement, according to battlefield maps published by the Institute for the Study of War.

Although the battle continues, a series of viral social media posts tell a different story: dozens of AI-generated videos of Ukrainian soldiers surrendering their weapons or weeping on their way to the front circulated on social media in November, clocking up millions of views.