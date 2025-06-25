Who's the Daddy? Rutte raises eyebrows with new Trump nickname

He's already the world's most powerful man, but US President Donald Trump got a new nickname on Wednesday from NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte -- the "Daddy".

The two leaders were joshing ahead of the NATO summit when Trump reprised his analogy of warring countries Iran and Israel being like squabbling children.

"They've had a big fight, like two kids in a schoolyard," said Trump.

"You know, they fight like hell. You can't stop them. Let them fight for about two, three minutes, then it's easier to stop," he added.

Rutte quipped: "And then Daddy has to sometimes use strong language."

That was a reference to Trump's expletive-laced outburst as he set off for the NATO summit, visibly angry at the prospect of the Iran-Israel ceasefire breaking down.

The two countries have been "fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the fuck they're doing, do you understand that?" the president told reporters at the White House.