US, Iran signal peace deal near as Tehran claims victory

The United States and Iran signalled on Friday that an agreement to end their war was close, with a senior U.S. administration official saying both sides had agreed on a text and that Washington expects to sign an initial deal in the coming days.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said changes were still possible, but the tentative agreement showed his country had emerged stronger from the conflict.

"Iran is the winner of the war with the U.S.," he said on state television.

The proposed memorandum of understanding calls for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and lifting the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports, sources on all sides of the talks said. Negotiations over Iran's nuclear program -- U.S. President Donald Trump's stated rationale for starting the war -- would take place afterward.

The U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters that the deal met Trump's core objectives and put negotiations "in a very, very good place."

Accounts of the draft proposal from Western, Pakistani and Iranian sources pointed to terms that could favour Iran, drawing criticism from Trump, who dismissed the reports as inaccurate.