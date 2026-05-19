Malaysia ends Indonesia migrant boat search, 16 bodies recovered

Malaysia said Monday it had ended a search for passengers of a migrant boat from Indonesia that sank off the country's western coast last week after the bodies of all 16 missing were recovered.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) in Perak state said 23 people were rescued after the vessel sank off Pangkor island west of peninsular Malaysia on 11 May.

Perak MMEA director Mohamad Shukri Khotob told AFP that the search was called off Saturday.