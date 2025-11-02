UK train stabbing wounds 10, two suspects arrested

UK police arrested two suspects after a mass stabbing on a London-bound train late Saturday that left 10 people in hospital, nine likely with “life-threatening injuries”.

Armed police, backed by police cars and a fleet of ambulances, swarmed a railway station in the eastern rural town of Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, after the alarm was raised about the attack and the train brought to a halt there.

“Ten people have been taken to hospital following a multiple stabbing on a train in Cambridgeshire. Nine are believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries,” British Transport Police said on X, adding that counter-terrorism units were supporting the investigation.

Transport police confirmed the train was running from Doncaster in the northeast to London’s King’s Cross Station, a busy route often packed with travellers.