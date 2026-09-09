Brent crude rises above $100 a barrel as Middle East conflict intensifies

Brent crude futures breached $100 a barrel on Wednesday for the first time since 24 July, hitting a six-week high as the escalating Middle East conflict stoked concerns over oil supplies.

The move brought futures prices into line with physical crude and fuel markets, where prices have already been trading above the psychological threshold.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were up $2.88, or 2.94 per cent, at $100.80 a barrel by 1210 GMT, after earlier touching $100.95. US West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 was up $2.57, or 2.76 per cent, at $95.60 a barrel, its highest level since early June.