Iran, US hold new round of high-stakes nuclear talks

The United States and Iran were expected to start haggling over details of a potential nuclear deal in Oman on Saturday as they entered their third round of talks in as many weeks.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are again leading the discussions, which this time included a technical-level meeting between experts from both sides.

The talks are aimed at striking a new deal that would stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons -- an objective Tehran denies pursuing -- in return for relief from crippling sanctions.

US President Donald Trump pulled out of an earlier, multilateral deal during his first term in office.

Araghchi has expressed "cautious optimism" about the process, saying this week: "If the sole demand by the US is for Iran to not possess nuclear weapons, this demand is achievable."

But if Washington had "impractical or illogical demands, we will naturally encounter problems", he added.

Michael Anton, the State Department's head of policy planning, will lead Washington's expert-level delegation, while deputy foreign ministers Kazem Gharibabadi and Majid Takht-Ravanchi will lead Tehran's, according to Iran's Tasnim news agency.