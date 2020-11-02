WHO chief in quarantine after contact tests positive for COVID-19

The World Health Organization chief said late Sunday that he was self-quarantining after someone he had been in contact with tested positive for COVID-19, but stressed he had no symptoms.

“I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a tweet.

“I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home,” he added.

Tedros has been at the forefront of the United Nations health agency’s efforts to battle the pandemic.

COVID-19 has claimed nearly 1.2 million lives and infected over 46 million people worldwide since emerging in China late last year.