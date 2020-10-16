WHO defends data after concluding Gilead's remdesivir flopped COVID trial

In a blow to one of the few drugs being used to treat people with COVID-19, the WHO said on Thursday that remdesivir appeared to have little or no effect on 28-day mortality or length of hospital stays among patients with the respiratory disease.

Gilead, which got the Solidarity data 10 days ago, questioned the findings, telling Reuters they appear "inconsistent with more robust evidence from multiple randomized, controlled studies published in peer-reviewed journals validating the clinical benefit of remdesivir."

The WHO trial was conducted in 11,266 adult patients in more than 30 countries, and also found that other medicines repurposed since the pandemic began -- malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, anti-HIV drug combination lopinavir/ritonavir and interferon -- also offered little or no benefit to COVID-19 patients.