Global Covid cases top 582 million

The overall number of Covid cases has now surged past 582 million amid a rise in new infections in Southeast Asia, UNB reports.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 582,173,485 and the death toll reached 6,419,833 on Monday morning.

The US has recorded 93,082,195 cases so far and 1,055,059 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.