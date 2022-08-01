Global Covid cases top 582 million

After three straight days of reporting over 20,000 new cases a day, India’s daily caseload Sunday came down to 19,673, officials said.
According to federal health ministry data released on Sunday morning, 19,673 new cases of Covid-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,019,811 in the country.
The country also logged 45 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 526,357 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.
With the increase in cases, the daily positivity rate stands at 4.96 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.88 per cent, the ministry data showed.
New Zealand recorded 5,312 new community cases of Covid-19 and 28 more deaths, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.
There are currently a total of 1,502 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor since the pandemic began in New Zealand, the health ministry said.
New Zealand has reported 1,608,959 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020.
Covid in Bangladesh
Bangladesh recorded three more Covid deaths with 365 fresh cases in 24 hours till Sunday.
With the latest numbers, the total fatalities reached 29,291while the caseload 2,005,257, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case positivity rate declined to 6.38 per cent from Saturday’s 6.64 per cent as 5,720 samples were tested.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 96.87 per cent from Saturday’s 96.84 per cent.