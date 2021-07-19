Women hardest-hit in pandemic job market: ILO

Women have been hit harder than men by job losses around the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and only men's employment is likely to recover this year to 2019 levels, the International Labour Organization (ILO) said on Monday.

Women have been at greater risk of lay-offs or reduced working hours during periods of anti-infection economic and social restrictions, especially in sectors such as accommodation, food services and manufacturing, the UN agency said.

Many women have not only experienced severe loss of income but also continue to bear the brunt of unpaid care work.