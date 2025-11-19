S Africa says ‘suspicious’ flights from Israel show ‘agenda to cleanse Palestinians’

South Africa said Monday the surprise arrival of 153 Palestinians on a plane last week indicated “a clear agenda to cleanse Palestinians” out of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

The group landed in Johannesburg on a chartered flight on Thursday without departure stamps from Israel in their passports.

Reports said a shadowy organisation named Al-Majd was involved in their travel from Gaza.

“We are suspicious, as the South African government, about the circumstances surrounding the arrival of the plane,” Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola told reporters.