Iran to get Chinese shoulder-launched missile systems in weeks, sources say

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter. Iran's foreign ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

China's Foreign Ministry said: "The relevant reports are completely groundless. China has consistently played a role in promoting peace and ending the conflict."

Queried about the deal at a regular press conference in Beijing on Thursday, Chinese defence ministry spokesperson Jiang Bin said he was "not familiar with the relevant situation".

Beijing-based Zhong Qing Bao Shang Group, the parent company of Zhongqing Baoshang International Investment, did not immediately respond to an email request for comment on Tuesday.

Iran needs to rearm after months of fighting in which the US and Israel have struck facilities linked to its missile, drone and air-defence programmes, and Tehran responded with barrages of ballistic missiles and drones.

The conflict has highlighted the challenge of defending fixed military and strategic sites against advanced aircraft and precision-guided weapons.

Washington abruptly suspended two weeks of bombardment on Saturday, but President Donald Trump said strikes would resume if negotiations failed to end the five-month-old conflict, which has in theory been in a state of ceasefire since April.

Responding to this article, Trump said Iran receiving such equipment from China would be surprising given what he said were assurances from Chinese President Xi Jinping not to get involved in the war on Iran's behalf.

"I mean, things like that happen, but that would be surprising. He (Xi) told me very strongly he wouldn't partake, but he knows I'd be quite disappointed," Trump said on Wednesday in response to a question about this report.

The delivery of hundreds of MANPADS would significantly expand Iran's inventory of short-range air-defence weapons and underscore how military ties with China are deepening.

The sources cautioned that, although the agreement had been signed, delivery schedules, quantities and other implementation details could still change.

Under a plan agreed by the parties, deliveries will initially be by air from Urumqi in western China, then transiting through Pakistan to Iran, according to the sources, who did not clarify whether the transfers would take place by air or by road.

Pakistan’s military public relations wing ISPR said: “Speculations of Pakistan being involved in supply of Air Defence weapons to Iran from China are absolutely concocted and false." A spokesperson for the Pakistani Foreign Ministry did not respond to requests for comment.