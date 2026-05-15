Trump suggests wants Iran uranium for optics
US President Donald Trump suggested that hunting down Iran’s enriched uranium was primarily for political optics, after Israel demanded it as a goal.
“I just feel better if I got it, actually, but it’s—I think, it’s more for public relations than it is for anything else,” Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity in an interview from China broadcast late Thursday in the United States.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who alongside Trump ordered an attack on Iran starting 28 February, said in a recent interview that the war was “not over” because the sensitive nuclear material “has to be taken out” of the country.