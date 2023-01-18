Australia to scrap French-built military helicopters

Australia on Wednesday announced it would scrap its fleet of French-made Taipan military helicopters, despite last-ditch lobbying by Paris to save the contract.

Trust between the two countries plummeted in 2021 when Australia's former conservative government abruptly tore up a Aus$90 billion agreement (US$62 billion) to bolster the navy with French-built submarines.

At the height of the spat, French President Emmanuel Macron accused Australia's then-prime minister Scott Morrison of lying about the deal, and Paris recalled its ambassador from Canberra.