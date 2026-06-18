G7 leaders welcome Trump ‘change’ on Ukraine

G7 leaders hailed on Wednesday a newfound unity on increasing pressure on Russia to end its war in Ukraine, sensing a shift by US President Donald Trump to take a tougher line against Moscow.

The three-day meeting in the French town of Evian focused intensely on Trump’s deal to end the war with Iran and efforts to pressure Russia into brokering peace with Ukraine through ramped-up sanctions.

There was a major breakthrough on the Middle East, with Trump signing a memorandum of understanding that is meant to bring the months-long conflict with Tehran to a close.