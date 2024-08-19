Blinken says Gaza talks 'maybe the last' chance for truce

US secretary of state Antony Blinken, in Israel to push for a Gaza truce, said on Monday ongoing negotiations were "maybe the last" chance to reach an agreement to end the war.

"This is a decisive moment -- probably the best, maybe the last, opportunity to get the hostages home, to get a ceasefire and to put everyone on a better path to enduring peace and security," Blinken said as he met Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

The top US diplomat said President Joe Biden had sent him "to get this agreement to the line and ultimately over the line".

"It is time for it to get done. It's also time to make sure that no one takes any steps that could derail this process," Blinken said.