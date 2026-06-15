US, Iran reach peace deal, Trump and Pakistan say; signing set for Friday

The United States and Iran have reached a deal to end their war, US President Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz ​Sharif posted on Sunday.

"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform around 5:30 p.m. ET local time in Washington (2130 GMT) on Sunday, shortly after Sharif announced the agreement early on Monday local time in Pakistan, which has served as a mediator.

The precise terms of the deal were not immediately known. Sharif said in a post on X that the pact called for "the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon."

Trump said the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping lane for global energy supplies that Iran has effectively shut down for months, would be open "toll free" and that a US naval blockade of Iran ports would also end.

"Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!" Trump wrote.

The deal will be officially signed on Friday in Switzerland, Sharif wrote.