Russia, N. Korea didn’t sign any military or other deals during summit: Kremlin

Reuters
Moscow
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits an aircraft manufacturing plant in the city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur in the Khabarovsk region, Russia, on 15 September, 2023
Reuters

The Kremlin said on Friday that Russia and North Korea had not signed any agreements on military matters or on any other areas during Kim Jong Un's visit to Russia this week.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that there had not been a plan to sign any formal agreements during the visit, which saw Kim hold one-on-one talks with President Vladimir Putin.

Kim, who is still in Russia, inspected a Russian fighter jet factory that is under Western sanctions on Friday.

Washington and its allies fear his visit could strengthen Russia's military in Ukraine and bolster Pyongyang's missile programme.

