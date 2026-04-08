How did Pakistan broker a temporary truce between Iran and the US?

Pakistan has emerged as a key intermediary between Iran and the United States to secure a temporary ceasefire and host negotiations to end the war in the Middle East.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the United States and Iran -- and their allies had -- agreed to a ceasefire “everywhere” following mediation by his government.

Sharif said the two-week truce - which Trump and Tehran had announced earlier - would next lead to talks in the Pakistan capital.

“Pakistan achieved one of its biggest diplomatic wins in years,” said South Asia expert Michael Kugelman in an X post.

“It also defied many skeptics and naysayers that didn’t think it had the capacity to pull off such a complex, high stakes feat.”