Explosion at US embassy in Oslo, no injuries

The US embassy in Oslo was hit by an explosion in the early hours of Sunday but no one was injured, police in the Norwegian capital said, adding the cause was not immediately known.

The explosion occurred around 1:00 am local time (0000 GMT), the Oslo police department said in a statement.

Public broadcaster NRK quoted police incident commander Michael Dellemyr saying the blast hit the entrance of the embassy’s consular section.

“At around 1:00 am we received several reports of an explosion. We arrived shortly afterwards and confirmed that there had been an explosion that hit the US embassy,” he told NRK.

“There is minor damage,” he said.

“We are not going to comment on anything related to the type of damage, what it is that has exploded and similar details, beyond the fact that there has been an explosion” because “it is very early in the investigation”, he said.

He later told TV2 that police “have an idea of the cause”, adding: “It appears to us that this is an act carried out by someone.”

He said investigators were talking to witnesses, and TV2 reported that a bomb squad was at the scene.

The police statement said investigators were in contact with the embassy about the incident and there was a huge police deployment on site.