Afghanistan, Pakistan to resume truce talks in Istanbul

Afghan and Pakistani negotiators are set to resume ceasefire talks in Turkey on Thursday, aiming to prevent a return to hostilities following their worst clashes in years.

Relations between the neighbours have soured in recent years, with Islamabad accusing Kabul of harbouring militant groups that carry out attacks in Pakistan, claims that the Taliban authorities in Afghanistan deny.

The latest conflict erupted after explosions in the Afghan capital on October 9 that the Taliban government blamed on Pakistan, prompting a retaliatory border offensive.

The ensuing fighting killed more than 70 people, including civilians, and wounded hundreds more.

The two countries, former allies who share a 2,600-kilometre (1,600-mile) frontier, agreed on October 19 to a ceasefire mediated by Turkey and Qatar, although its details have not been finalised.

A tense round of negotiations in Istanbul spanning several days ended last week with an agreement to extend the ceasefire and to meet again on Thursday.