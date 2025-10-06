US-Japanese trio win medicine Nobel for immune system research

"Their discoveries have laid the foundation for a new field of research and spurred the development of new treatments, for example for cancer and autoimmune diseases," it added.

Their findings may also lead to more successful transplantations.

Sakaguchi, 74, made the first key discovery in 1995.

At the time, many researchers were convinced that immune tolerance only developed due to potentially harmful immune cells being eliminated in the thymus, through a process called "central tolerance".

Sakaguchi showed that the immune system is more complex and discovered a previously unknown class of immune cells, which protect the body from autoimmune diseases.

Brunkow, born in 1961, and Ramsdell, 64, made the other key discovery in 2001, when they were able to explain why certain mice were particularly vulnerable to autoimmune diseases.

"They had discovered that mice have a mutation in a gene that they named Foxp3," the jury said.