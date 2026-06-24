The voice of journalism must be kept alive: Deutsche Welle Director General

Another person paying a heavy price is our colleague Ali Oduyan in Turkey. He was imprisoned for more than three months. We had hoped that he would be able to come to Bonn, but in the end that was not possible. I am truly grateful to him. Despite his imprisonment and the fact that legal proceedings against him are still ongoing, he returned to work the very day after his release. I think that takes tremendous courage. Thank you very much.

However, people do not only trust individual journalists; they also place their trust in established news organizations.

According to the Reuters report—which we will discuss in greater detail tomorrow—2026 is shaping up to be a landmark year, the first year in which social media and AI chatbots are being used as the primary means of accessing news. Yet there is also good news. Established news organizations remain the most widely used sources of information. This gives us a strong foundation. In the end, credibility, accurate information, context, and a commitment to long-term journalism do pay off.

When people build trust in us over time, they develop a lasting relationship with our journalism regardless of the medium or platform through which they encounter it. And whenever they need reliable information, they return to the news organizations they know and trust.

This latest Reuters report reinforces our commitment to strengthening our brands. At the same time, it reminds us of the importance of distinguishing ourselves through high journalistic standards. It reminds us that trust must be earned every single day.

Let me briefly speak about DW itself. Over the next four years, our work will be guided by three principles: freedom, innovation, and dialogue.

Freedom, because independent journalism is at the core of everything we do. We do not compromise when it comes to freedom.

“Unbiased information for free minds”—that is our slogan. We want people to have access to accurate information.

Whether they live under authoritarian or liberal systems, people should be able to encounter a variety of viewpoints and form their own opinions independently.

Innovation is essential because it is crucial to the future of journalism.

Technology Companies Benefit from Journalism

Artificial intelligence is becoming a permanent feature of our lives, and the pace of innovation is accelerating even further.