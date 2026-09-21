Global stocks rally on lower oil prices, US-China hopes

Stock markets climbed on Monday, boosted by falling oil prices and positive signals from trade talks between Chinese and US officials over the weekend.

Stocks had come under pressure last week after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates to curb inflation pressures, in part from soaring energy costs from the US war against Iran.

But with oil falling further Monday, "The pressure cooker of worry about inflation is giving off less steam as crude prices have fallen back amid growing hopes that fresh negotiations could lead to a breakthrough in the Iran conflict," said Susannah Streeter, chief investment strategist at Wealth Club.

Oil prices dropped more than three per cent on Monday after US President Donald Trump signalled he would be open to meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who will travel to New York for the UN General Assembly this week.