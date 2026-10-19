Putin proposes summit with Trump and Xi to discuss Ukraine deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed a summit next month with US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to negotiate an end to the four-year-old Ukraine conflict that would favour Moscow, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday (18 october), citing people familiar with the discussions.

The proposed summit comes amid warming ties between Trump and Putin especially after the US President announced a deal to buy Russian diesel and signed an order on Friday waiving key sanctions on Moscow.

Citing a former Russian intelligence officer briefed on the matter, the paper said that Putin's suggestion came in an 9 October telephone call with Trump that also yielded the diesel deal between the two countries.