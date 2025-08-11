Global calls for Israel to scrap Gaza control plan

Nations around the world Friday condemned Israel's plan to seize control of Gaza City, saying it would only worsen the conflict and lead to more bloodshed.

The United States has not overtly reacted to Israel's latest announcement -- President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he was focused on increasing humanitarian aid into Gaza and "as far as the rest of it... that's going to be pretty much up to Israel".

Here is a roundup of global reactions to Friday's announcement:

UN: 'dangerous escalation'

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Israel's plan was a "dangerous escalation" that risked worsening conditions for ordinary Palestinians.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk said the plan must be "immediately halted". Israel should instead allow "the full, unfettered flow of humanitarian aid" and Palestinian armed groups must unconditionally release hostages, he added.

Diplomatic sources told AFP several countries had requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council over the Israeli plans.