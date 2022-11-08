The weakest link? North Korea's crumbling air force

North Korea on Tuesday described its record-breaking blitz of missile launches last week as a "just counteraction" to the biggest-ever US-South Korea air exercises.

Pyongyang has long condemned joint military exercises by Seoul and Washington, calling them rehearsals for an invasion -- but it has appeared especially sensitive to air force drills.

That is because North Korea's air force is the weakest link in its military, experts say.

Here is a look at the service, officially known as the Korean People's Army (KPA) Air and Anti-Air Force.