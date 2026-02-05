China rejected calls to enter nuclear talks after US-Russia treaty lapses

China rejected calls to enter talks on a new nuclear treaty after a US-Russian agreement expired on Thursday, ending decades of restrictions on how many warheads the two powers can deploy.

Campaigners have warned that the expiry of the New START treaty could trigger a global arms race, urging nuclear powers to enter negotiations.

The United States has said any new nuclear agreement would have to include China, whose nuclear arsenal is rapidly expanding, but international efforts to draw Beijing to the negotiating table have so far failed.

China's foreign ministry joined a growing chorus expressing regret on Thursday over the expiry of the treaty, saying it was "of utmost importance to safeguarding global strategic stability".

Nevertheless, "China's nuclear capabilities are of a totally different scale as those of the United States and Russia," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a news conference.