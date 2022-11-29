Putin ally Kudrin steps down from audit chamber

A longtime ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin, Alexei Kudrin, stepped down Tuesday as the head of the country's audit chamber amid reports he will oversee the reconstruction of tech giant Yandex following sanctions over Ukraine.

Kudrin, a former finance minister who has a reputation of being an economic liberal in Moscow, has been in Russian politics since the 1990s.

The 62-year-old said he was "leaving the post of Chairman of the Audit Chamber" after "around 25 years in the public sector."