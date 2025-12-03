US, Russia find ‘no compromise’ on key territory issue after Ukraine talks

On occupied Ukrainian territories, “so far we haven’t found a compromise, but some American solutions can be discussed,” top Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said after the meeting in the Kremlin.

“Some proposed formulations do not fit us, and work will continue,” he added.

Trump said progress on ending the nearly four-year-long war would not be easy.

“Our people are over in Russia right now to see if we can get it settled,” he said during a cabinet meeting at the White House.

“Not an easy situation, let me tell you. What a mess.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that any plan must end the war for good, and not just lead to a pause in the fighting that began with Moscow’s offensive in February 2022.

He also said in a social media post that “there will be no simple solutions”.

“What matters is that everything is fair and transparent. That there are no games played behind Ukraine’s back. That nothing is decided without Ukraine -- about us, about our future,” he said.