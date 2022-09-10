One queen, many presidents

She had scones with Dwight Eisenhower, went riding with Ronald Reagan and took tea with Donald Trump: Queen Elizabeth II saw 14 US presidents serve during her reign, and she crafted her “special relationship” with America in her dealings with them.

From Harry Truman to Joe Biden, the late monarch met every man who inhabited the White House during her 70 years on the throne save one -- Lyndon B Johnson, who moved into the Oval Office following the assassination of John F Kennedy.