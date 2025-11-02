UN Secretary General sends message for the international day to end impunity for crimes against journalists

Worldwide, nearly nine out of ten journalist killings remain unresolved. Gaza has been the deadliest place for journalists in any conflict. I call once again for independent and impartial investigations, added the message.

Impunity anywhere is not only an injustice to the victims and their families – it is an assault on press freedom, an invitation to further violence, and a threat to democracy itself.

All governments must investigate every case. Prosecute every perpetrator. And ensure that journalists can do their jobs freely everywhere.