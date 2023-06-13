NATO begins unprecedented air drill in ‘show of strength’

NATO began its largest ever air force deployment exercise in Europe on Monday, in a display of unity toward partners and potential threats such as Russia.

The German-led “Air Defender 23” will include some 250 military aircraft from 25 NATO and partner countries including Japan and Sweden, which is bidding to join the alliance. It will run until 23 June.

Up to 10,000 service members are to participate in the drills intended to boost interoperability and preparedness to protect against drones and cruise missiles in the case of an attack within NATO territory.