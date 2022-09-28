US will operate 'undaunted, unafraid' in Taiwan Strait: Harris

Washington will operate "undaunted and unafraid" throughout Asia, including the Taiwan Strait, US Vice President Kamala Harris said Wednesday as she addressed American troops in Japan.

Speaking after attending Tuesday's funeral for assassinated former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe, Harris accused China of "disturbing behaviour" in the East China Sea and South China Sea and "provocations across the Taiwan Strait".

"The United States believes that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is an essential feature of a free and open Indo-Pacific," she said, using Washington's term for the Asia-Pacific region.

"We will continue to fly, sail and operate, undaunted and unafraid, wherever and whenever international law allows," she added.