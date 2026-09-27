Celebrating women entrepreneurs in Bangladesh’s beauty industry

Three of the entrepreneurs featured in the book—Maruf Munna, Mohsina Munni and Ikra Ahsan Chowdhury—also shared their stories at the event. Each has faced various challenges at different stages of life and built their position by overcoming those obstacles. They expressed their gratitude to Ujjwala and Afroza Parvin for their support and encouragement.

The event also featured remarks by Bangla Academy Award-winning writer Nasima Anis and writer, editor and publisher Nahida Ashrafi.

Nasima Anis said, “Creating women entrepreneurs in the beauty sector is an important initiative in the developing world. Women in our society contribute labour to their families, but that labour often has no financial value. This is a major reason for their vulnerability. When a woman entrepreneur begins to earn, she starts contributing to her family and society. Society is then compelled to recognise her. The work Afroza Parvin has undertaken from her position deserves appreciation.”

Nahida Ashrafi congratulated the entrepreneurs featured in Cholo Egiye Jai, edited by Afroza Parvin.

“When a makeup artist transforms someone, they do not simply enhance their external appearance; they also make them more confident. For this, we can truly respect them from our hearts. In a way, we are all beauticians. Some of us work with words, while others work with makeup,” she said.

She added that awakening this consciousness of beauty and aesthetics could help society move much further forward.