New data show intermittent fasting affects female hormones

Although intermittent fasting has been proven to be a successful weight loss method, some have expressed concern that it might harm women's reproductive hormones.

Recently, a group of researchers from the University of Illinois at Chicago published a study on obesity that adds new information to the debate.

Eight weeks were spent monitoring a group of pre- and post-menopausal obese women who were using the "warrior diet" technique of intermittent fasting, under the direction of researchers led by Krista Varady, professor of nutrition at UIC. The warrior diet calls for a four-hour window each day during which dieters are allowed to eat without counting calories before beginning water fast until the following day.

They measured the differences in hormone levels between groups of dieters who adhered to four- and six-hour feeding windows and a control group who followed no dietary restrictions, using data from blood samples.

Varady and her team discovered that after eight weeks of dieting, the dieters' levels of sex-binding globulin hormone, a protein that transports reproductive hormones throughout the body, remained unchanged. Both testosterone and androstenedione, a steroid hormone that the body uses to make both testosterone and oestrogen, exhibited the same behaviour.