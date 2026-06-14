After AI, now comes AGI, are designers headed for extinction?

Right now there is a lot of buzz around AI. Looking at ChatGPT, Midjourney or DALL-E, it often feels like technology has already reached its limit. But in reality, what we are using now is only a tiny part of the AI universe, what is called ‘narrow AI’.

This type of AI can only operate within the data it has been trained on. It cannot go beyond those boundaries. For example, Midjourney can generate impressive images but the poor thing has no inherent understanding of what ‘branding’ actually is.

So the real game has not even fully begun yet. The real shift will come when Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) enters the market.

Simply put, AGI has no fixed boundaries. Just like a human being can cook, drive a car and learn a new language at the same time, AGI will also be able to handle very different tasks simultaneously.

At present, creating branding content involves multiple tools. Perplexity for research, ChatGPT for copywriting, Midjourney for images and Canva or Adobe Firefly for design. Different tools, different people.