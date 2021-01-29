1 in 3 adults anxious, depressed due to pandemic: Study

One in every three adults, particularly women, younger adults and those of lower socioeconomic status, are experiencing psychological distress related to COVID-19, a new study suggests.

The study, published in the journal PLOS ONE, indicates that women are more likely to experience psychological distress than men is consistent with other global studies that have shown that anxiety and depression are more common in women.

“The lower social status of women and less preferential access to healthcare compared to men could potentially be responsible for the exaggerated adverse psychosocial impact on women,” according to the researchers, including Tazeen Jafar from the Duke-NUS in Singapore.