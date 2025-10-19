When medicinal drugs for stomach ailments can be a cause for danger
Metronidazole is a widely used antibiotic and anti-protozoal drug in Bangladesh. It is commonly used to treat various diseases caused by anaerobic bacteria, including dysentery, uterine infections, and dental infections.
However, many people consume this medicine, thinking of it as a ‘medicine for stomach ailments’, either without a doctor’s consultation or in excessive doses. This uncontrolled and excessive use can bring serious danger to your body.
Risks of excessive Metronidazole consumption
Taking more than the prescribed dose of Metronidazole or using it for an extended time may cause some serious and unexpected side effects.
1. Serious neurological problems
The most serious risk of excessive Metronidazole consumption is damage to the nervous system. This is called “Neurotoxicity”. As a result, some other symptoms may appear.
Peripheral neuropathy or numbness, tingling, or severe burning sensation in the hands and feet.
In rare cases, it can affect brain function. This can lead to blurred vision, dizziness, tremors, and in severe cases, even seizures, known as encephalopathy.
Difficulty maintaining body balance or feeling dizzy or light-headed when walking.
2. Antibiotic resistance
Metronidazole is an antibiotic. Consuming it unnecessarily or in excessive quantities causes germs to develop resistance against this medicine. As a result, when you genuinely need this medicine in the future, the drugs will no longer work, which is a major threat to public health.
3. Liver damage and jaundice
Excessive doses can put stress on the liver. If there is a liver problem, the skin and the whites of the eyes may turn yellow, which is a symptom of jaundice. Furthermore, adverse effects occur on other systems of the body.
4. Severe reaction with alcohol
Even a small amount of alcohol entering the body (which may be present in necessary quantities in some medicines) while consuming Metronidazole can cause a severe reaction. This can lead to nausea, vomiting, severe headache, and the onset of palpitations, which can sometimes result in death.
5. Increase in common side effects
With excessive or long-term use, common problems like nausea, diarrhoea, a metallic or sour taste in the mouth, and severe headache can also increase drastically.
Warning
Metronidazole is a life-saving drug, but it must be used according to physician's advice, in the correct dosage, and for a specific duration. Starting or ending the course of medicine on your own can be a cause of serious health risk. If any side effect or symptom of overdose appears, it is necessary to contact a physician immediately.
* The writer is a member of the clinical staff, Neurology Department, Square Hospital Limited, Dhaka