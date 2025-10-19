When medicinal drugs for stomach ailments can be a cause for danger

Metronidazole is a widely used antibiotic and anti-protozoal drug in Bangladesh. It is commonly used to treat various diseases caused by anaerobic bacteria, including dysentery, uterine infections, and dental infections.

However, many people consume this medicine, thinking of it as a ‘medicine for stomach ailments’, either without a doctor’s consultation or in excessive doses. This uncontrolled and excessive use can bring serious danger to your body.