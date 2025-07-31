Does putting pressure on employees make an office profitable?
Going to the office on time every day, completing all tasks properly, meeting the targets set by the office — altogether, professional life can sometimes become quite stressful. In this highly competitive world, employers assign various responsibilities to their employees. They have to tackle new challenges constantly. Sometimes, the pressure from work even spills over into employees’ personal lives. But does putting employees under so much pressure really make an office more productive or profitable?
An office authority may naturally want to get the most out of their employees. However, it's equally important to ensure that the workload doesn’t become excessive for the employee. Otherwise, not only will the employee suffer, but the overall performance of the office will also decline. Let us take a closer look.
The employee and the office are closely linked
Excessive pressure negatively affects both the body and mind of an individual. High levels of stress or anxiety can disrupt sleep. If one doesn’t start the next day feeling refreshed, the entire workday can be affected. Mistakes can happen suddenly and unexpectedly.
If employees remain under prolonged stress, it can lead to burnout. Their mood may deteriorate easily, which can negatively impact the work environment.
Working while excessively tired or mentally drained makes it difficult to finish tasks on time. If work is delayed or mistakes occur, the office ultimately suffers. This can lead to customer dissatisfaction and damage the office’s reputation.
When an employee continues to feel work pressure even after office hours, it can lead to further problems. If thoughts of work intrude into their personal relationships or social events, it disrupts the balance between personal and professional life.
Over time, this unhealthy lifestyle can diminish their motivation to work. The employee may constantly feel a sense of unrest, which can hinder their creativity. Even their regular work habits and discipline may begin to break down.
The health risks for employees
A study by the World Health Organization reveals that individuals who work 55 hours or more per week face significantly higher risks of stroke and heart disease. Compared to those who work 35 to 40 hours a week, those working 55 hours have a 35 per cent higher risk of stroke and a 17 per cent higher risk of dying from heart disease.
The human body is not a machine that can operate at the same pace indefinitely. Whether it’s physical labour or mental tasks performed at a desk, taking breaks is essential.
According to the Harvard Business Review, working continuously for 90 minutes or more leads to a decline in work quality. When the number of mistakes increases, employees may start to feel guilty, which pushes them to take on new tasks under pressure. This, in turn, increases the likelihood of further errors.
Losses for the organisation
An employer might assume that the more hours an employee works or the more tasks they handle, the greater the benefit to the organisation. But in reality, the equation isn’t that simple.
Fatigued and exhausted employees lead to reduced productivity, which in turn affects the company’s bottom line. According to the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, companies in the United States lose millions of dollars each year due to employee burnout.
The loss per employee is also significant—ranging from around $4,000 to $21,000.
The cost of losses runs even deeper
A recent study by the Harvard Business Review found that in industrial organisations across the United States and the United Kingdom, high work pressure among employees leads to an additional annual loss of $5.3 million per 1,000 employees.
In the study, 12 per cent of employees admitted to making mistakes at work, failing to meet deadlines, and even violating company policies. Among employees experiencing high stress, these issues were found to be 11 times more frequent.
The study also revealed that employees under excessive pressure are 8 times more likely to take sick leave. Even when physically present in the office, their productivity drops significantly—they are 4 times more likely than others to be unproductive.
All of this adds up to substantial losses for the organisation. In response, Harvard Business Review has introduced a new tool called the "Stress Risk Thermometer" to help organisations more accurately assess the risks associated with workplace stress.
In the interest of everyone’s well-being
Work pressure should remain within the limits of an employee’s capacity. The workplace should foster a supportive environment. No one should have to remain preoccupied with work even after office hours.
After completing their tasks, employees should have enough time to care for themselves and their relationships. A healthy and happy employee is a fundamental prerequisite for an organisation's success.