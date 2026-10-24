Artist Kamrul Hasan Lipu explores his roots in Yokohama solo exhibition

Despite his many years in Japan, artist Kamrul Hasan Lipu continues to return to the people, nature and folk traditions of Bangladesh in his paintings.

Women's faces, water lilies, sari ornamentation and arrangements of red and green reflect his continuing relationship with his birthplace.

These concerns and different stages of his practice come together in his first solo exhibition, “DOT: The Beginning of Everything”, at Gallery Shimizu in Yokohama. Its Bengali subtitle is “Bindu Theke Srishty.”

The exhibition opened at 3:00 pm on 20 October, with Matsudo City Councillor Mir Kazue attending as chief guest.

Other guests included Japanese painter Asano Yasunori, an adviser to the Yokohama Port Independent Exhibition; paper-cutting artist Mita Chikako; and Gallery Shimizu representative Kazue Shimizu.

Featuring 41 artworks, the exhibition runs until 25 October.