Study explores why thinking hard makes you feel tired

Researchers have found new evidence to explain the reason why people feel mentally exhausted, as opposed to drowsy, from intense thinking.

Their studies, reported in Current Biology, show that when intense cognitive work is prolonged for several hours, it causes potentially toxic byproducts to build up in the part of the brain known as the prefrontal cortex. This in turn alters your control over decisions, so you shift toward low-cost actions requiring no effort or waiting as cognitive fatigue sets in, the researchers explain.

"Influential theories suggested that fatigue is a sort of illusion cooked up by the brain to make us stop whatever we are doing and turn to a more gratifying activity," says Mathias Pessiglione of Pitie-Salpetriere University in Paris, France. "But our findings show that cognitive work results in a true functional alteration--accumulation of noxious substances--so fatigue would indeed be a signal that makes us stop working but for a different purpose: to preserve the integrity of brain functioning."