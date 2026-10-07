Fever in every house, symptoms that require caution

Sabrina Akter brought her five-year-old daughter to the pediatric outpatient department of Chattogram Medical College Hospital. Her daughter’s fever had not subsided for several days, which eventually left Sabrina worried.

She became particularly concerned after hearing reports about dengue and measles infections in Chattogram and began to fear that her daughter’s fever might have a serious cause.

Sabrina Akter said she initially waited for two days. However, when the fever did not subside, she did not delay any further and took her daughter to hospital.

After consulting a physician, she felt somewhat reassured. The physician told her that her daughter did not have any serious complications and would recover with regular medication and proper care.

Sabrina Akter said she had also recently suffered from a fever. At the same time, she had been regularly hearing reports about dengue and measles infections in Chattogram.

News of people dying after getting fever, particularly in September, made her even more concerned. Therefore, when her daughter developed a fever, she considered consulting a physician the safest option rather than taking any risks.