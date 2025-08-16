Sobuja Khala of Milestone returns home after treatment, sighs describing that day

Sobuja Begum lives in a rented tin-roofed house in the Diabari canal area of Uttara. As you enter the main gate, there's a courtyard in front of her house, currently flooded with rainwater. Sandbags are carefully placed one after another, and I cautiously stepped on them to enter her home. A moment later, Subuja Begum emerged.

At Milestone School, teachers and students affectionately call the ayahs Khala (aunt). That's how Sobuja Begum is known-as ''Sobuja Khala''.

On July 21st, Sobuja Khala was busy with her usual duties: cleaning classrooms, verandas, and washrooms. Her responsibilities also included assisting teachers and ensuring students were orderly after school dismissal.

The school day ends at 1:00pm. As she did every day, she helped the children form lines to go downstairs. Under the supervision of teachers and ayahs, the children then go to their parents.

Other ayahs were on different floors. Sobuja was on the second floor when she suddenly heard a deafening sound and fell to the floor. Amid the screams, she heard people shouting, a plane crashed on the building!