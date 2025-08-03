One friend aces at BUET entry, the other at medical college

A shared passion for “Breaking Bad” sparked an enduring friendship between college classmates, Tofael Ahmed and Sanjid Apurba Bin Siraj. They first met in the morning on 2 February 2023. They had just been admitted to Chittagong College and happened to sit together in class that day. After introductions, the conversation turned to movies and TV series. Breaking Bad, Peaky Blinders, Friends… they found common interests and they chatted for hours.

Their bond, which began with movies, quickly expanded to a shared passion for music and books. They discovered new bands and swapped stories. Both friends achieved outstanding results in their university admission exam. Tofael topped the admission test for Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), and Sanjid finished as runner-up in the medical college entrance exam.